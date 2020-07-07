Ex-Dividend Reminder: New York Times, Masco and Toll Brothers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/9/20, New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT), Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS), and Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. New York Times Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 7/23/20, Masco Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.135 on 8/10/20, and Toll Brothers Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 7/24/20. As a percentage of NYT's recent stock price of $42.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of New York Times Co. to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when NYT shares open for trading on 7/9/20. Similarly, investors should look for MAS to open 0.27% lower in price and for TOL to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NYT, MAS, and TOL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT):



Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS):



Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.56% for New York Times Co., 1.07% for Masco Corp., and 1.34% for Toll Brothers Inc..

In Tuesday trading, New York Times Co. shares are currently up about 0.2%, Masco Corp. shares are trading flat, and Toll Brothers Inc. shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

