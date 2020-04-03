Ex-Dividend Reminder: New York Times, Marsh & McLennan Companies and Interdigital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/7/20, New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT), Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC), and Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. New York Times Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 4/23/20, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.455 on 5/15/20, and Interdigital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 4/22/20. As a percentage of NYT's recent stock price of $28.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of New York Times Co. to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when NYT shares open for trading on 4/7/20. Similarly, investors should look for MMC to open 0.55% lower in price and for IDCC to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NYT, MMC, and IDCC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT):



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC):



Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.84% for New York Times Co., 2.20% for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., and 3.24% for Interdigital Inc .

In Friday trading, New York Times Co. shares are currently off about 1%, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares are down about 0.1%, and Interdigital Inc shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.