Ex-Dividend Reminder: New York Mortgage Trust, Hillenbrand and Global Payments

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/16/20, New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: NYMT), Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI), and Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. New York Mortgage Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/25/21, Hillenbrand Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.215 on 12/31/20, and Global Payments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.195 on 12/31/20. As a percentage of NYMT's recent stock price of $3.77, this dividend works out to approximately 2.65%, so look for shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc to trade 2.65% lower — all else being equal — when NYMT shares open for trading on 12/16/20. Similarly, investors should look for HI to open 0.56% lower in price and for GPN to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NYMT, HI, and GPN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: NYMT):



Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI):



Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.61% for New York Mortgage Trust Inc, 2.22% for Hillenbrand Inc, and 0.40% for Global Payments Inc.

In Monday trading, New York Mortgage Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Hillenbrand Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Global Payments Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.