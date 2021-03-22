Ex-Dividend Reminder: New York Mortgage Trust, Getty Realty and VICI Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/24/21, New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: NYMT), Getty Realty Corp. (Symbol: GTY), and VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. New York Mortgage Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 4/26/21, Getty Realty Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 4/8/21, and VICI Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 4/8/21. As a percentage of NYMT's recent stock price of $4.63, this dividend works out to approximately 2.16%, so look for shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc to trade 2.16% lower — all else being equal — when NYMT shares open for trading on 3/24/21. Similarly, investors should look for GTY to open 1.37% lower in price and for VICI to open 1.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NYMT, GTY, and VICI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: NYMT):



Getty Realty Corp. (Symbol: GTY):



VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.64% for New York Mortgage Trust Inc, 5.47% for Getty Realty Corp., and 4.69% for VICI Properties Inc.

In Monday trading, New York Mortgage Trust Inc shares are currently down about 1%, Getty Realty Corp. shares are off about 0.6%, and VICI Properties Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

