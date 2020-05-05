Ex-Dividend Reminder: New York Community Bancorp, German American Bancorp and International Business Machines

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/7/20, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB), German American Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GABC), and International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. New York Community Bancorp Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 5/19/20, German American Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 5/20/20, and International Business Machines Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.63 on 6/10/20. As a percentage of NYCB's recent stock price of $10.68, this dividend works out to approximately 1.59%, so look for shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. to trade 1.59% lower — all else being equal — when NYCB shares open for trading on 5/7/20. Similarly, investors should look for GABC to open 0.65% lower in price and for IBM to open 1.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NYCB, GABC, and IBM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB):



German American Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GABC):



International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.37% for New York Community Bancorp Inc., 2.59% for German American Bancorp Inc, and 5.28% for International Business Machines Corp.

In Tuesday trading, New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares are currently up about 1.5%, German American Bancorp Inc shares are up about 2.6%, and International Business Machines Corp shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

