Ex-Dividend Reminder: New York Community Bancorp, Capitol Federal Financial and CIT Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/4/21, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB), Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN), and CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. New York Community Bancorp Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 2/16/21, Capitol Federal Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.085 on 2/19/21, and CIT Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 2/19/21. As a percentage of NYCB's recent stock price of $10.54, this dividend works out to approximately 1.61%, so look for shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. to trade 1.61% lower — all else being equal — when NYCB shares open for trading on 2/4/21. Similarly, investors should look for CFFN to open 0.68% lower in price and for CIT to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NYCB, CFFN, and CIT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB):



Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN):



CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.45% for New York Community Bancorp Inc., 2.72% for Capitol Federal Financial Inc, and 3.65% for CIT Group Inc .

In Tuesday trading, New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Capitol Federal Financial Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and CIT Group Inc shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

