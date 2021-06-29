Ex-Dividend Reminder: New Residential Investment, Simon Property Group and Physicians Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/1/21, New Residential Investment Corp (Symbol: NRZ), Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), and Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. New Residential Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 7/30/21, Simon Property Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.40 on 7/23/21, and Physicians Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 7/16/21. As a percentage of NRZ's recent stock price of $10.56, this dividend works out to approximately 1.89%, so look for shares of New Residential Investment Corp to trade 1.89% lower — all else being equal — when NRZ shares open for trading on 7/1/21. Similarly, investors should look for SPG to open 1.07% lower in price and for DOC to open 1.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NRZ, SPG, and DOC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

New Residential Investment Corp (Symbol: NRZ):



Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG):



Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.57% for New Residential Investment Corp, 4.26% for Simon Property Group, Inc., and 4.89% for Physicians Realty Trust.

In Tuesday trading, New Residential Investment Corp shares are currently up about 0.7%, Simon Property Group, Inc. shares are up about 0.9%, and Physicians Realty Trust shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

