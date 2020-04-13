Ex-Dividend Reminder: New Residential Investment, Eagle Bancorp and PNC Financial Services Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/14/20, New Residential Investment Corp (Symbol: NRZ), Eagle Bancorp Inc (Symbol: EGBN), and PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. New Residential Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 5/15/20, Eagle Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 4/30/20, and PNC Financial Services Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.15 on 5/5/20. As a percentage of NRZ's recent stock price of $5.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of New Residential Investment Corp to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when NRZ shares open for trading on 4/14/20. Similarly, investors should look for EGBN to open 0.67% lower in price and for PNC to open 1.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NRZ, EGBN, and PNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

New Residential Investment Corp (Symbol: NRZ):



Eagle Bancorp Inc (Symbol: EGBN):



PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.67% for New Residential Investment Corp, 2.69% for Eagle Bancorp Inc , and 4.48% for PNC Financial Services Group .

In Monday trading, New Residential Investment Corp shares are currently off about 5.2%, Eagle Bancorp Inc shares are off about 3.2%, and PNC Financial Services Group shares are off about 2.6% on the day.

