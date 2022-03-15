Ex-Dividend Reminder: New Fortress Energy, Chubb and Cincinnati Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/17/22, New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE), Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB), and Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. New Fortress Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/29/22, Chubb Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 4/8/22, and Cincinnati Financial Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.69 on 4/15/22. As a percentage of NFE's recent stock price of $27.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of New Fortress Energy Inc to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when NFE shares open for trading on 3/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for CB to open 0.39% lower in price and for CINF to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NFE, CB, and CINF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE):



Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB):



Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.43% for New Fortress Energy Inc, 1.54% for Chubb Ltd, and 2.13% for Cincinnati Financial Corp..

In Tuesday trading, New Fortress Energy Inc shares are currently off about 2.2%, Chubb Ltd shares are up about 1.3%, and Cincinnati Financial Corp. shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

