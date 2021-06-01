Ex-Dividend Reminder: NetEase, Shutterstock and C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/2/21, NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES), Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK), and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NetEase, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/18/21, Shutterstock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 6/17/21, and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 7/1/21. As a percentage of NTES's recent stock price of $118.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of NetEase, Inc to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when NTES shares open for trading on 6/2/21. Similarly, investors should look for SSTK to open 0.23% lower in price and for CHRW to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NTES, SSTK, and CHRW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES):



Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK):



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.01% for NetEase, Inc, 0.92% for Shutterstock Inc, and 2.09% for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, NetEase, Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Shutterstock Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

