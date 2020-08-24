Ex-Dividend Reminder: NetEase, Magic Software Enterprises and Maxim Integrated Products

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/26/20, NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES), Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (Symbol: MGIC), and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Symbol: MXIM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NetEase, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.485 on 9/18/20, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.175 on 9/10/20, and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 9/11/20. As a percentage of NTES's recent stock price of $495.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of NetEase, Inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when NTES shares open for trading on 8/26/20. Similarly, investors should look for MGIC to open 1.12% lower in price and for MXIM to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Symbol: MXIM) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for NTES, MGIC, and MXIM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES):



Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (Symbol: MGIC):



Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Symbol: MXIM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.20% for NetEase, Inc, 2.24% for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd, and 2.78% for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc..

In Monday trading, NetEase, Inc shares are currently up about 2.3%, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd shares are off about 0.5%, and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

