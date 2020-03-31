Ex-Dividend Reminder: NetApp, Western Digital and Marvell Technology Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/2/20, NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), and Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NetApp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 4/22/20, Western Digital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 4/17/20, and Marvell Technology Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 4/22/20. As a percentage of NTAP's recent stock price of $40.29, this dividend works out to approximately 1.19%, so look for shares of NetApp, Inc. to trade 1.19% lower — all else being equal — when NTAP shares open for trading on 4/2/20. Similarly, investors should look for WDC to open 1.16% lower in price and for MRVL to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NTAP, WDC, and MRVL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP):



Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC):



Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.77% for NetApp, Inc., 4.64% for Western Digital Corp, and 1.06% for Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, NetApp, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.1%, Western Digital Corp shares are down about 1%, and Marvell Technology Group Ltd shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

