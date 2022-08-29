Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nelnet, SS&C Technologies Holdings and Juniper Networks

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/22, Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI), SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC), and Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nelnet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 9/15/22, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/15/22, and Juniper Networks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 9/22/22. As a percentage of NNI's recent stock price of $85.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Nelnet Inc to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when NNI shares open for trading on 8/31/22. Similarly, investors should look for SSNC to open 0.35% lower in price and for JNPR to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NNI, SSNC, and JNPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI):



SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC):



Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.13% for Nelnet Inc, 1.41% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, and 2.90% for Juniper Networks Inc.

In Monday trading, Nelnet Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.5%, and Juniper Networks Inc shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

