Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Storage Affiliates Trust, Automatic Data Processing and ADT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/12/19, National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA), Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP), and ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Storage Affiliates Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 12/31/19, Automatic Data Processing Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 1/1/20, and ADT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 12/23/19. As a percentage of NSA's recent stock price of $34.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when NSA shares open for trading on 12/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for ADP to open 0.54% lower in price and for ADT to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NSA, ADP, and ADT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA):



Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP):



ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.77% for National Storage Affiliates Trust, 2.16% for Automatic Data Processing Inc., and 1.54% for ADT Inc .

In Tuesday trading, National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are currently up about 0.2%, Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares are off about 0.3%, and ADT Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

