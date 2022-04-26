Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Retail Properties, Virtus Investment Partners and Unum Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/28/22, National Retail Properties Inc (Symbol: NNN), Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS), and Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Retail Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 5/16/22, Virtus Investment Partners Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 5/13/22, and Unum Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/20/22. As a percentage of NNN's recent stock price of $46.38, this dividend works out to approximately 1.14%, so look for shares of National Retail Properties Inc to trade 1.14% lower — all else being equal — when NNN shares open for trading on 4/28/22. Similarly, investors should look for VRTS to open 0.76% lower in price and for UNM to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NNN, VRTS, and UNM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Retail Properties Inc (Symbol: NNN):



Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS):



Unum Group (Symbol: UNM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.57% for National Retail Properties Inc, 3.05% for Virtus Investment Partners Inc, and 3.70% for Unum Group.

In Tuesday trading, National Retail Properties Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are down about 0.5%, and Unum Group shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

