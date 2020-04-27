Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Retail Properties, First Republic Bank and Ternium

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/29/20, National Retail Properties Inc (Symbol: NNN), First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC), and Ternium S A (Symbol: TX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Retail Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.515 on 5/15/20, First Republic Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 5/14/20, and Ternium S A will pay its annual dividend of $1.20 on 5/5/20. As a percentage of NNN's recent stock price of $30.21, this dividend works out to approximately 1.70%, so look for shares of National Retail Properties Inc to trade 1.70% lower — all else being equal — when NNN shares open for trading on 4/29/20. Similarly, investors should look for FRC to open 0.20% lower in price and for TX to open 8.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NNN, FRC, and TX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Retail Properties Inc (Symbol: NNN):



First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC):



Ternium S A (Symbol: TX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.82% for National Retail Properties Inc, 0.78% for First Republic Bank , and 8.68% for Ternium S A.

In Monday trading, National Retail Properties Inc shares are currently up about 2.6%, First Republic Bank shares are up about 2.1%, and Ternium S A shares are up about 2% on the day.

