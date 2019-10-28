Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Retail Properties, AGNC Investment and Morgan Stanley

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/30/19, National Retail Properties Inc (Symbol: NNN), AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), and Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Retail Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.515 on 11/15/19, AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.16 on 11/12/19, and Morgan Stanley will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 11/15/19. As a percentage of NNN's recent stock price of $57.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of National Retail Properties Inc to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when NNN shares open for trading on 10/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for AGNC to open 0.96% lower in price and for MS to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NNN, AGNC, and MS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Retail Properties Inc (Symbol: NNN):



AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.58% for National Retail Properties Inc, 11.57% for AGNC Investment Corp, and 2.98% for Morgan Stanley.

In Monday trading, National Retail Properties Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, AGNC Investment Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and Morgan Stanley shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.