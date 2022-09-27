Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Research, National Healthcare and Danaher

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/29/22, National Research Corp (Symbol: NRC), National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC), and Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Research Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 10/14/22, National Healthcare Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 11/1/22, and Danaher Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 10/28/22. As a percentage of NRC's recent stock price of $39.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of National Research Corp to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when NRC shares open for trading on 9/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for NHC to open 0.84% lower in price and for DHR to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.42% for National Research Corp, 3.35% for National Healthcare Corp., and 0.38% for Danaher Corp.

In Tuesday trading, National Research Corp shares are currently up about 0.5%, National Healthcare Corp. shares are trading flat, and Danaher Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

