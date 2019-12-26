Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Research, Agilent Technologies and National Healthcare

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/19, National Research Corp (Symbol: NRC), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A), and National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Research Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 1/15/20, Agilent Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 1/22/20, and National Healthcare Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 2/3/20. As a percentage of NRC's recent stock price of $67.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of National Research Corp to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when NRC shares open for trading on 12/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for A to open 0.21% lower in price and for NHC to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NRC, A, and NHC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Research Corp (Symbol: NRC):



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A):



National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.24% for National Research Corp, 0.84% for Agilent Technologies, Inc., and 2.45% for National Healthcare Corp..

In Thursday trading, National Research Corp shares are currently trading flat, Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares are off about 0.1%, and National Healthcare Corp. shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

