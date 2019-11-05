Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Instruments, Comfort Systems USA and Terex

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/7/19, National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI), Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX), and Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Instruments Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/2/19, Comfort Systems USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 11/22/19, and Terex Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 12/19/19. As a percentage of NATI's recent stock price of $43.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of National Instruments Corp. to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when NATI shares open for trading on 11/7/19. Similarly, investors should look for FIX to open 0.19% lower in price and for TEX to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NATI, FIX, and TEX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI):



Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX):



Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.31% for National Instruments Corp., 0.76% for Comfort Systems USA Inc, and 1.48% for Terex Corp..

In Tuesday trading, National Instruments Corp. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Comfort Systems USA Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Terex Corp. shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

