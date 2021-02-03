Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Instruments, Apple and Intel

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/5/21, National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI), Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), and Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Instruments Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 3/1/21, Apple Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 2/11/21, and Intel Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3475 on 3/1/21. As a percentage of NATI's recent stock price of $42.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of National Instruments Corp. to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when NATI shares open for trading on 2/5/21. Similarly, investors should look for AAPL to open 0.15% lower in price and for INTC to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NATI, AAPL, and INTC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI):



Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL):



Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.57% for National Instruments Corp., 0.61% for Apple Inc, and 2.39% for Intel Corp.

In Wednesday trading, National Instruments Corp. shares are currently down about 0.4%, Apple Inc shares are off about 0.4%, and Intel Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

