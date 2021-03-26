Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Healthcare, Stryker and Ensign Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/21, National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC), Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK), and Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Healthcare Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 5/3/21, Stryker Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 4/30/21, and Ensign Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0525 on 4/30/21. As a percentage of NHC's recent stock price of $74.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of National Healthcare Corp. to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when NHC shares open for trading on 3/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for SYK to open 0.27% lower in price and for ENSG to open 0.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NHC, SYK, and ENSG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC):



Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK):



Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.77% for National Healthcare Corp., 1.07% for Stryker Corp, and 0.23% for Ensign Group Inc.

In Friday trading, National Healthcare Corp. shares are currently up about 1.2%, Stryker Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Ensign Group Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

