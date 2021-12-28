Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Healthcare, EastGroup Properties and Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/21, National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC), EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP), and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Healthcare Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 2/1/22, EastGroup Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 1/15/22, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 1/14/22. As a percentage of NHC's recent stock price of $68.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of National Healthcare Corp. to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when NHC shares open for trading on 12/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for EGP to open 0.50% lower in price and for BXMT to open 1.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NHC, EGP, and BXMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC):



EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP):



Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.23% for National Healthcare Corp., 1.98% for EastGroup Properties Inc, and 7.81% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

In Tuesday trading, National Healthcare Corp. shares are currently off about 0.1%, EastGroup Properties Inc shares are trading flat, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.