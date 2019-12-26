Ex-Dividend Reminder: National General Holdings, Lexington Realty Trust and AvalonBay Communities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/19, National General Holdings Corp (Symbol: NGHC), Lexington Realty Trust (Symbol: LXP), and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National General Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/15/20, Lexington Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 1/15/20, and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.52 on 1/15/20. As a percentage of NGHC's recent stock price of $22.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of National General Holdings Corp to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when NGHC shares open for trading on 12/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for LXP to open 0.99% lower in price and for AVB to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NGHC, LXP, and AVB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National General Holdings Corp (Symbol: NGHC):



Lexington Realty Trust (Symbol: LXP):



AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.90% for National General Holdings Corp, 3.95% for Lexington Realty Trust, and 2.91% for AvalonBay Communities, Inc..

In Thursday trading, National General Holdings Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Lexington Realty Trust shares are up about 0.4%, and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

