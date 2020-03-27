Ex-Dividend Reminder: National General Holdings, CubeSmart and Fulton Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/31/20, National General Holdings Corp (Symbol: NGHC), CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE), and Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National General Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 4/14/20, CubeSmart will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 4/15/20, and Fulton Financial Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 4/15/20. As a percentage of NGHC's recent stock price of $14.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of National General Holdings Corp to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when NGHC shares open for trading on 3/31/20. Similarly, investors should look for CUBE to open 1.32% lower in price and for FULT to open 1.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NGHC, CUBE, and FULT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National General Holdings Corp (Symbol: NGHC):



CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE):



Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.34% for National General Holdings Corp, 5.27% for CubeSmart, and 4.55% for Fulton Financial Corp. .

In Friday trading, National General Holdings Corp shares are currently down about 5%, CubeSmart shares are off about 1.8%, and Fulton Financial Corp. shares are off about 3% on the day.

