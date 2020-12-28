Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Fuel Gas, Ensign Group and Stryker

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/20, National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG), Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG), and Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Fuel Gas Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.445 on 1/15/21, Ensign Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0525 on 1/31/21, and Stryker Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 1/29/21. As a percentage of NFG's recent stock price of $41.76, this dividend works out to approximately 1.07%, so look for shares of National Fuel Gas Co. to trade 1.07% lower — all else being equal — when NFG shares open for trading on 12/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for ENSG to open 0.07% lower in price and for SYK to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NFG, ENSG, and SYK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG):



Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG):



Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.26% for National Fuel Gas Co. , 0.28% for Ensign Group Inc, and 1.05% for Stryker Corp.

In Monday trading, National Fuel Gas Co. shares are currently off about 0.9%, Ensign Group Inc shares are up about 1.7%, and Stryker Corp shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

