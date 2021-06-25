Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Fuel Gas, Algonquin Power & Utilities and National Research

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/21, National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG), Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (Symbol: AQN), and National Research Corp (Symbol: NRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Fuel Gas Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.455 on 7/15/21, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1706 on 7/15/21, and National Research Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 7/15/21. As a percentage of NFG's recent stock price of $52.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of National Fuel Gas Co. to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when NFG shares open for trading on 6/29/21. Similarly, investors should look for AQN to open 1.12% lower in price and for NRC to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NFG, AQN, and NRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG):



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (Symbol: AQN):



National Research Corp (Symbol: NRC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.46% for National Fuel Gas Co. , 4.47% for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, and 1.06% for National Research Corp.

In Friday trading, National Fuel Gas Co. shares are currently off about 0.2%, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and National Research Corp shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

