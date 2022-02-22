Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Bank Holdings, Voya Financial and Evercore

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/24/22, National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC), Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA), and Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Bank Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/15/22, Voya Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/30/22, and Evercore Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 3/11/22. As a percentage of NBHC's recent stock price of $45.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of National Bank Holdings Corp to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when NBHC shares open for trading on 2/24/22. Similarly, investors should look for VOYA to open 0.29% lower in price and for EVR to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for NBHC, VOYA, and EVR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC):



Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA):



Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.03% for National Bank Holdings Corp, 1.16% for Voya Financial Inc, and 2.28% for Evercore Inc Class A.

In Tuesday trading, National Bank Holdings Corp shares are currently off about 0.8%, Voya Financial Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and Evercore Inc Class A shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

