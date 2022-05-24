Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Bank Holdings, Jack Henry & Associates and MKS Instruments

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/26/22, National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC), Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY), and MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Bank Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 6/15/22, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 6/14/22, and MKS Instruments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 6/10/22. As a percentage of NBHC's recent stock price of $39.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of National Bank Holdings Corp to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when NBHC shares open for trading on 5/26/22. Similarly, investors should look for JKHY to open 0.27% lower in price and for MKSI to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NBHC, JKHY, and MKSI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC):



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY):



MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.33% for National Bank Holdings Corp, 1.08% for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., and 0.75% for MKS Instruments Inc.

In Tuesday trading, National Bank Holdings Corp shares are currently up about 0.2%, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. shares are off about 0.7%, and MKS Instruments Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

