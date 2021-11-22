Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Bank Holdings Corp, First Bancorp and Applied Materials

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/24/21, National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC), First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP), and Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Bank Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 12/15/21, First Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/10/21, and Applied Materials, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/16/21. As a percentage of NBHC's recent stock price of $45.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of National Bank Holdings Corp to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when NBHC shares open for trading on 11/24/21. Similarly, investors should look for FBP to open 0.68% lower in price and for AMAT to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NBHC, FBP, and AMAT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC):



First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP):



Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.92% for National Bank Holdings Corp, 2.73% for First Bancorp, and 0.64% for Applied Materials, Inc..

In Monday trading, National Bank Holdings Corp shares are currently up about 1.2%, First Bancorp shares are up about 2.3%, and Applied Materials, Inc. shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

