Ex-Dividend Reminder: Murphy USA, Fortis and Amgen

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/22, Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA), Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS), and Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Murphy USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 6/1/22, Fortis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.535 on 6/1/22, and Amgen Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.94 on 6/8/22. As a percentage of MUSA's recent stock price of $238.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Murphy USA Inc to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when MUSA shares open for trading on 5/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for FTS to open 1.10% lower in price and for AMGN to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MUSA, FTS, and AMGN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA):



Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS):



Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.52% for Murphy USA Inc, 4.41% for Fortis Inc, and 3.22% for Amgen Inc.

In Thursday trading, Murphy USA Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Fortis Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Amgen Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

