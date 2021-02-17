Ex-Dividend Reminder: Murphy USA, Atmos Energy and Welltower

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/19/21, Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA), Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO), and Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Murphy USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/4/21, Atmos Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 3/8/21, and Welltower Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 2/26/21. As a percentage of MUSA's recent stock price of $126.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Murphy USA Inc to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when MUSA shares open for trading on 2/19/21. Similarly, investors should look for ATO to open 0.68% lower in price and for WELL to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MUSA, ATO, and WELL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA):



Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO):



Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.79% for Murphy USA Inc, 2.73% for Atmos Energy Corp., and 3.69% for Welltower Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Murphy USA Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Atmos Energy Corp. shares are up about 0.4%, and Welltower Inc shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

