Ex-Dividend Reminder: Mueller Industries, Federal Signal and Air Lease

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/17/22, Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI), Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS), and Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Mueller Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/1/22, Federal Signal Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 4/1/22, and Air Lease Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 4/7/22. As a percentage of MLI's recent stock price of $55.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Mueller Industries Inc to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when MLI shares open for trading on 3/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for FSS to open 0.27% lower in price and for AL to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MLI, FSS, and AL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.79% for Mueller Industries Inc, 1.07% for Federal Signal Corp., and 1.87% for Air Lease Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Mueller Industries Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Federal Signal Corp. shares are up about 0.7%, and Air Lease Corp shares are up about 3% on the day.

