Ex-Dividend Reminder: MSCI, L Brands and Carnival

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/20/20, MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI), L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB), and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MSCI Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 3/6/20, L Brands, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/6/20, and Carnival Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 3/13/20. As a percentage of MSCI's recent stock price of $321.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of MSCI Inc to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when MSCI shares open for trading on 2/20/20. Similarly, investors should look for LB to open 1.23% lower in price and for CCL to open 1.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MSCI, LB, and CCL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI):



L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB):



Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.84% for MSCI Inc, 4.93% for L Brands, Inc, and 4.68% for Carnival Corp.

In Tuesday trading, MSCI Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, L Brands, Inc shares are trading flat, and Carnival Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.