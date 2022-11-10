Ex-Dividend Reminder: MSC Industrial Direct, Applied Industrial Technologies and AGCO

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/22, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM), Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT), and AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 11/29/22, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 11/30/22, and AGCO Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/15/22. As a percentage of MSM's recent stock price of $84.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when MSM shares open for trading on 11/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for AIT to open 0.26% lower in price and for AGCO to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MSM, AIT, and AGCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM):



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT):



AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.72% for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, 1.04% for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc., and 0.77% for AGCO Corp..

In Thursday trading, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc shares are currently up about 3.1%, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. shares are up about 3.9%, and AGCO Corp. shares are up about 3.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.