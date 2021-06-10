Ex-Dividend Reminder: Motorola Solutions, NXP Semiconductors and Telephone & Data Systems

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/21, Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI), NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI), and Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Motorola Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 7/15/21, NXP Semiconductors NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5625 on 7/6/21, and Telephone & Data Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 6/30/21. As a percentage of MSI's recent stock price of $209.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Motorola Solutions Inc to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when MSI shares open for trading on 6/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for NXPI to open 0.28% lower in price and for TDS to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MSI, NXPI, and TDS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI):



NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI):



Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.36% for Motorola Solutions Inc, 1.13% for NXP Semiconductors NV, and 2.65% for Telephone & Data Systems Inc.

In Thursday trading, Motorola Solutions Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, NXP Semiconductors NV shares are up about 1%, and Telephone & Data Systems Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

