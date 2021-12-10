Ex-Dividend Reminder: Motorola Solutions, BCE and NXP Semiconductors

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/21, Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI), BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE), and NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Motorola Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 1/14/22, BCE Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.875 on 1/15/22, and NXP Semiconductors NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5625 on 1/6/22. As a percentage of MSI's recent stock price of $261.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Motorola Solutions Inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when MSI shares open for trading on 12/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for BCE to open 1.70% lower in price and for NXPI to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MSI, BCE, and NXPI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI):



BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE):



NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.21% for Motorola Solutions Inc, 6.79% for BCE Inc, and 0.99% for NXP Semiconductors NV.

In Friday trading, Motorola Solutions Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, BCE Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and NXP Semiconductors NV shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

