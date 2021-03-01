Ex-Dividend Reminder: Mosaic, Armstrong World Industries and Newmont

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/21, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI), and Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Mosaic Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/18/21, Armstrong World Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/18/21, and Newmont Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 3/18/21. As a percentage of MOS's recent stock price of $30.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Mosaic Co to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when MOS shares open for trading on 3/3/21. Similarly, investors should look for AWI to open 0.24% lower in price and for NEM to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MOS, AWI, and NEM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS):



Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI):



Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.65% for Mosaic Co , 0.97% for Armstrong World Industries Inc, and 3.96% for Newmont Corp.

In Monday trading, Mosaic Co shares are currently up about 4.1%, Armstrong World Industries Inc shares are up about 1.7%, and Newmont Corp shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

