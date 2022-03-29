Ex-Dividend Reminder: Morningstar, CBTX and CubeSmart

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/31/22, Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN), CBTX Inc (Symbol: CBTX), and CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Morningstar Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 4/29/22, CBTX Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 4/15/22, and CubeSmart will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 4/18/22. As a percentage of MORN's recent stock price of $277.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Morningstar Inc to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when MORN shares open for trading on 3/31/22. Similarly, investors should look for CBTX to open 0.41% lower in price and for CUBE to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MORN, CBTX, and CUBE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN):



CBTX Inc (Symbol: CBTX):



CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.52% for Morningstar Inc, 1.63% for CBTX Inc, and 3.30% for CubeSmart.

In Tuesday trading, Morningstar Inc shares are currently up about 1%, CBTX Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and CubeSmart shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

