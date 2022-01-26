Ex-Dividend Reminder: Morgan Stanley, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Simulations Plus

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/28/22, Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT), and Simulations Plus Inc (Symbol: SLP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Morgan Stanley will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 2/15/22, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1825 on 2/15/22, and Simulations Plus Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 2/7/22. As a percentage of MS's recent stock price of $100.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Morgan Stanley to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when MS shares open for trading on 1/28/22. Similarly, investors should look for SKT to open 1.02% lower in price and for SLP to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MS, SKT, and SLP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS):



Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT):



Simulations Plus Inc (Symbol: SLP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.80% for Morgan Stanley, 4.06% for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc., and 0.58% for Simulations Plus Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Morgan Stanley shares are currently up about 1.1%, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. shares are up about 1%, and Simulations Plus Inc shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

