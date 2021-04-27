Ex-Dividend Reminder: Morgan Stanley, Ally Financial and Broadmark Realty Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/29/21, Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Morgan Stanley will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 5/14/21, Ally Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 5/14/21, and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.07 on 5/14/21. As a percentage of MS's recent stock price of $81.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Morgan Stanley to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when MS shares open for trading on 4/29/21. Similarly, investors should look for ALLY to open 0.38% lower in price and for BRMK to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MS, ALLY, and BRMK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS):



Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY):



Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.72% for Morgan Stanley, 1.53% for Ally Financial Inc, and 7.78% for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Morgan Stanley shares are currently trading flat, Ally Financial Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

