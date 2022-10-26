Ex-Dividend Reminder: Morgan Stanley, AGNC Investment and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/28/22, Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Morgan Stanley will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.775 on 11/15/22, AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 11/9/22, and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 11/15/22. As a percentage of MS's recent stock price of $81.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of Morgan Stanley to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when MS shares open for trading on 10/28/22. Similarly, investors should look for AGNC to open 1.49% lower in price and for SKT to open 1.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MS, AGNC, and SKT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS):



AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.82% for Morgan Stanley, 17.84% for AGNC Investment Corp, and 5.01% for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Morgan Stanley shares are currently up about 0.9%, AGNC Investment Corp shares are up about 2%, and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

