Ex-Dividend Reminder: Monro, Texas Roadhouse and Ormat Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/8/22, Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO), Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH), and Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Monro Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 3/23/22, Texas Roadhouse Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 3/25/22, and Ormat Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/23/22. As a percentage of MNRO's recent stock price of $46.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Monro Inc to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when MNRO shares open for trading on 3/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for TXRH to open 0.55% lower in price and for ORA to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for MNRO, TXRH, and ORA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO):



Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH):



Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.24% for Monro Inc, 2.18% for Texas Roadhouse Inc, and 0.67% for Ormat Technologies Inc.

In Friday trading, Monro Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Texas Roadhouse Inc shares are off about 1.2%, and Ormat Technologies Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.