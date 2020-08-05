Ex-Dividend Reminder: Moelis, Hope Bancorp and OneMain Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/7/20, Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC), Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE), and OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Moelis & Company Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 9/30/20, Hope Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 8/24/20, and OneMain Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 8/18/20. As a percentage of MC's recent stock price of $30.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Moelis & Company Class A to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when MC shares open for trading on 8/7/20. Similarly, investors should look for HOPE to open 1.63% lower in price and for OMF to open 1.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MC, HOPE, and OMF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC):



Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE):



OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.40% for Moelis & Company Class A, 6.54% for Hope Bancorp Inc, and 4.34% for OneMain Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Moelis & Company Class A shares are currently down about 0.5%, Hope Bancorp Inc shares are up about 1.6%, and OneMain Holdings Inc shares are up about 2.7% on the day.

