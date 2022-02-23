Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: MKS Instruments, FactSet Research Systems and Power Integrations

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/22, MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI), FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS), and Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MKS Instruments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/11/22, FactSet Research Systems Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 3/17/22, and Power Integrations Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 3/31/22. As a percentage of MKSI's recent stock price of $151.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of MKS Instruments Inc to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when MKSI shares open for trading on 2/25/22. Similarly, investors should look for FDS to open 0.20% lower in price and for POWI to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MKSI, FDS, and POWI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI):

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS):

Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.58% for MKS Instruments Inc, 0.80% for FactSet Research Systems Inc., and 0.81% for Power Integrations Inc..

In Wednesday trading, MKS Instruments Inc shares are currently up about 4%, FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares are up about 1%, and Power Integrations Inc. shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

Most Popular