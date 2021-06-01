Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Minerals Technologies, Newmont and World Fuel Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/2/21, Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX), Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), and World Fuel Services Corp. (Symbol: INT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Minerals Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/17/21, Newmont Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 6/17/21, and World Fuel Services Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 7/1/21. As a percentage of MTX's recent stock price of $87.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Minerals Technologies, Inc. to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when MTX shares open for trading on 6/2/21. Similarly, investors should look for NEM to open 0.75% lower in price and for INT to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MTX, NEM, and INT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.23% for Minerals Technologies, Inc., 2.98% for Newmont Corp, and 1.53% for World Fuel Services Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Minerals Technologies, Inc. shares are currently up about 1%, Newmont Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and World Fuel Services Corp. shares are up about 2.3% on the day.

