Ex-Dividend Reminder: MillerKnoll, Moody's and Littelfuse

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/24/22, MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN), Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO), and Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MillerKnoll Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1875 on 4/15/22, Moody's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 3/18/22, and Littelfuse Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 3/10/22. As a percentage of MLKN's recent stock price of $40.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of MillerKnoll Inc to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when MLKN shares open for trading on 2/24/22. Similarly, investors should look for MCO to open 0.22% lower in price and for LFUS to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MLKN, MCO, and LFUS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN):



Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO):



Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.85% for MillerKnoll Inc, 0.87% for Moody's Corp., and 0.82% for Littelfuse Inc.

In Tuesday trading, MillerKnoll Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Moody's Corp. shares are off about 0.6%, and Littelfuse Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

