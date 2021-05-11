Ex-Dividend Reminder: Middlesex Water, WEC Energy Group and Otter Tail

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/13/21, Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX), WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC), and Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Middlesex Water Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2725 on 6/1/21, WEC Energy Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6775 on 6/1/21, and Otter Tail Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 6/10/21. As a percentage of MSEX's recent stock price of $80.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Middlesex Water Co. to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when MSEX shares open for trading on 5/13/21. Similarly, investors should look for WEC to open 0.69% lower in price and for OTTR to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MSEX, WEC, and OTTR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX):



WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC):



Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.36% for Middlesex Water Co., 2.74% for WEC Energy Group Inc, and 3.24% for Otter Tail Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Middlesex Water Co. shares are currently down about 1%, WEC Energy Group Inc shares are down about 0.5%, and Otter Tail Corp. shares are down about 1% on the day.

