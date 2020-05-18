Ex-Dividend Reminder: Microsoft, Applied Materials and Skyworks Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/20, Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), and Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Microsoft Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 6/11/20, Applied Materials, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 6/11/20, and Skyworks Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 6/11/20. As a percentage of MSFT's recent stock price of $185.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Microsoft Corporation to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when MSFT shares open for trading on 5/20/20. Similarly, investors should look for AMAT to open 0.41% lower in price and for SWKS to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MSFT, AMAT, and SWKS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT):



Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT):



Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.10% for Microsoft Corporation, 1.63% for Applied Materials, Inc., and 1.60% for Skyworks Solutions Inc.

In Monday trading, Microsoft Corporation shares are currently up about 1%, Applied Materials, Inc. shares are up about 3.7%, and Skyworks Solutions Inc shares are up about 3.8% on the day.

