Ex-Dividend Reminder: Micron Technology, Pegasystems and Republic Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/21, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA), and Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Micron Technology Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 10/18/21, Pegasystems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 10/15/21, and Republic Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 10/15/21. As a percentage of MU's recent stock price of $74.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Micron Technology Inc. to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when MU shares open for trading on 9/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for PEGA to open 0.02% lower in price and for RSG to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for MU, PEGA, and RSG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU):



Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA):



Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.54% for Micron Technology Inc., 0.09% for Pegasystems Inc, and 1.51% for Republic Services Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Micron Technology Inc. shares are currently down about 1%, Pegasystems Inc shares are down about 0.9%, and Republic Services Inc shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.